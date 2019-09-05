PHOTO: Flowers left at U.S. Postal Service collection box in Odessa

Flowers have been left at a U.S. Postal Service collection box near the neighborhood where letter carrier Mary Granados was shot and killed on Saturday.

The collection box is located at the corner of East 38th Street and North Dixie Boulevard.

CLICK HERE TO GO TO MARY'S GOFUNDME PAGE.

The United States Postal Service shared the following statement on Granados's passing:

"The Postal Service is shocked and saddened by the events that occurred yesterday in the Midland-Odessa area. We are especially grieving the loss of our postal family member, letter carrier Mary Granados, age 29, and we continue to keep her family in our thoughts. The United States Postal Inspection Service, the law enforcement arm of the Postal Service, is working closely with our law enforcement partners to assist with the investigation."