Owner of popular vacation rental business in Terlingua indicted on sex assault charge

The owner of a popular vacation rental business in Terlingua has been indicted on a sexual assault charge.

Jeffery Leach, 52. (Mugshot: Brewster County Sheriff's Office)

According to the Brewster County Sheriff's Office, Jeffery Leach, 52, was arrested in February after a warrant was issued following the indictment.

The indictment accuses Leach, the owner of Basecamp Terlingua, of sexually assaulting a woman in April of 2014.

The alleged assault was brought to light during a defamation suit brought against Leach by another woman who claimed that she had been sexually assaulted by him.

That case was ultimately dismissed, but while it was happening several other women accused Leach of similar crimes.

Leach was released on a $20,000 bond with the condition that he will not have direct or indirect contact with the alleged victim.