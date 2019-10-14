Overnight shootings in Midland injures two, suspect in custody

Two people were hospitalized and a suspect is in custody following an overnight shootings in Midland.

According to the Midland Police Department, their officers were called to a report of a shooting at the Staybridge Suites at 1505 Catalina at 12:30 a.m.

When police arrived they found a shooting scene and learned that a victim had been taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle. As they were investigating they found a second victim from an earlier disturbance in the 1600 block of Delmar.

That victim was taken to Midland Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say that a suspect in the shooting was eventually identified and taken into custody. They have not released the name of the suspect at this time.

CBS7 will update this story as more information becomes available.