Overnight crash closes part of 42nd Street in Odessa

Odessa Police and Fire/Rescue are on the scene of a crash at the intersection of 42nd Street and Governor Preston Smith Road.

Photos: Jacki King Anderson & CBS7

It appears at least three vehicles are involved in this crash.

CBS7 has reached out to Odessa Police for information on injuries and what led up to the crash, but have not heard back yet.

Our crews on scene report that all east & west bound lanes of traffic are closed as of 12:45 AM Monday. Odessa Police were rerouting traffic through nearby parking lots. Avoid this area if possible.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information is released.