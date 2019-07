There is a power outage in north Midland that is impacting many customers Monday morning.

According to the Oncor Stormcenter Outage map, there are over 1,300 customers without power. The area impacted is near Loop 250 north of Midland Airpark.

The cause of the outage is still not known, no time of restoration has been given.

CBS7 will update this story as more information becomes available.