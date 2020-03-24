Opal's Table serves up to 500 free meals a day

Opal's Table in Midland is offering up to 500 free meals to first responders, those on the front line combating the coronavirus, and anyone who just needs a free meal.

“I think our ultimate goal is to get groups of firefighters and nurses and stuff like that,” Owner Chip Hight said. “Which we've been pretty successful at the moment, to subscribe to weekly deliveries and pickups.”

Chip Hight is the owner of Opal's Table and since he named his restaurant after his grandmother, he's using his grandmother's character in caring for others to pay it forward to his community.

“We're just sort of compelled to do something positive and help since we can and also help some of our staff here. Lots of restaurant layoffs this week so we're trying to keep the oxygen flowing in here a little bit and also provide what we think is a pretty needed service near in the future,” Hight said.

And for the people who are helping out at opal's kitchen, their pursuit to serve is fueled by those who protect and serve the community.

"I found today that I was able to deliver meals to three fire stations,” volunteer Leigha McBride said. “And getting to serve the community I think was the most rewarding.”

“So far the most rewarding part is being able to serve everyone in the community and also being able to get out of the house to do something positive,” Hight said.

And through these times of uncertainty it's important to remember that simple acts of kindness can change a person's life and unite a community.

