One victim in Sunday's church shooting was originally from Monahans

One of the victim's in Sunday's shooting at West Freeway church of Christ in White Settlement was originally from West Texas.

Richard White's Facebook page lists his hometown as Monahans and his current home in Ft. Worth.

He studied at Angelo State University and was a sales manager at Tankheads, Inc., in Rhome. The company makes parts for tanker trucks.

Richard White’s family issued a statement earlier this week saying, “Richard White was born in West Texas in 1952. He is survived by his loving wife, parents, three children and their spouses, seven grandchildren, and two brothers along with their spouses and children. Rich was an Eagle Scout, lover of adventure, and all things outdoors. He was a strong man of faith and a devoted member to the West Freeway Church of Christ community. He also served as an active volunteer on the church’s security team. Rich constantly put others first and was always willing to help with a smile on his face.”

The congregation at a Texas church where two people were fatally shot had repeatedly given food to the gunman, according to the pastor, but had declined to give money to him, angering a man who court records show was deemed mentally incompetent for trial in 2012.

It’s unclear whether Keith Thomas Kinnunen’s extensive criminal record and psychological history would have barred him from legally buying the shotgun he used during Sunday’s attack at the West Freeway Church of Christ in the Fort Worth-area town of White Settlement.

Kinnunen, 43, shot worshippers White and Anton “Tony” Wallace in the sanctuary before a member of the church’s volunteer security team shot and killed him, according to police and witnesses.

Minister Britt Farmer told The Christian Chronicle that he recognized Kinnunen after seeing a photo of him without the fake beard, wig, hat and long coat he wore as a disguise to the service.

Kinnunen visited the congregation several other times this year and was given food but denied money, the minister said.

“We’ve helped him on several occasions with food,” Farmer said in the interview. “He gets mad when we won’t give him cash.”