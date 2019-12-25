Two arrested, one person on the run after car chase ends in Midland County

Law enforcement is searching for one person who is now on the run following a car chase Christmas Day.

And according to DPS, two people have been arrested.

According to a Texas DPS Public Information Officer, an officer tried to pull over a vehicle for a traffic violation in Odessa Wednesday afternoon.

The vehicle sped off and the chase ended near Highway 191 and FM 1788 - where one person ran away on foot. The suspect is still at large this afternoon.

We are working to get more details from law enforcement and will update this story as we learn more.