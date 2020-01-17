One person killed, four hurt in Midland County crash

One person was killed and four people were hurt in a crash east of Midland on Thursday.

The victim of the crash has been identified as Joseph A. Davis, 55, of Cutler Bay, Florida.

Jeremiah Osgood, 34, of Christoval, Texas, Jose Ramirez, 47, of Odessa, Nathaniel Davidson, 28, of San Angelo, and Joshua Fitts, 28, of San Angelo, were all hurt in the crash.

According to DPS, their troopers responded to a crash at FM 1379 and County Road 160 at 4:30 p.m.

When the troopers arrived at the scene, they found a crash involving an 18-wheeler and a Dodge Ram 2500 that was towing a trailer.

The driver of the 18-wheeler, identified as Davis, passed away at the scene. The driver and passengers of the Ram were taken to Midland Memorial Hospital for treatment.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that the 18-wheeler was traveling west on CR 160 as the Ram was traveling south on FM 1379.

According to DPS, the 18-wheeler failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into the Ram.