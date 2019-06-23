One person injured after van crashes into RV park

One person was hurt when a van crashed into an RV park near Kermit on Sunday.

According to the Winkler County Sheriff's Office, a man was driving a van on Highway 302 when it left the road and crashed into the Ocean Front RV Resort.

Authorities say the RV that was hit was unoccupied, but that it the extensive damage rendered it a total loss.

The driver of the van was taken to the emergency room with minor injuries. The sheriff’s office said no other injuries were reported.

