One person dies in head-on crash in Winkler County

One person was killed in a crash in Winkler County on Monday morning.

According to the Winkler County Sheriff's Office, their deputies were called to a crash on Highway 115 five miles south of Kermit just after 6 a.m.

When the deputies arrived at the scene they found a head-on crash involving two vehicles. One of the vehicles had caught on fire and people were trapped inside.

A man was taken to the emergency room with life-threatening injuries before passing away. He has not been identified at this time.

No other details have been released on the crash.

CBS7 will update this story as more information becomes available.