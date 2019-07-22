One person dies in head-on crash in Winkler County

A man was killed and a woman was seriously hurt in a head-on crash in Winkler County on Monday.

According to the Winkler County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened along County Road 101.

The sheriff's office says that two passenger trucks crashed head-on. A man who was hurt in the crash passed away from his injuries and a woman who was seriously hurt was taken to a local hospital.

The victim has not been identified as authorities work to notify next of kin. Descriptions of the trucks were not released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.