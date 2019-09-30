One person dies in crash west of Stanton

One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Martin County on Sunday.

The victim has been identified as 83-year-old Robert Hughes of Kingman, Arizona.

According to DPS, their troopers were called to a crash on Interstate 20 one mile west of Stanton at 2:36 a.m.

When the troopers arrived at the scene they found a crash involving a Kia Sorento and an 18-wheeler.

The driver of the Sorento, identified as Hughes, passed away at the scene. The driver and passenger of the 18-wheeler were not hurt in the crash.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that the Sorento was traveling west in the eastbound lanes of the interstate as the 18-wheeler was traveling east.

According to DPS, the Sorento crashed into the 18-wheeler.

DPS says that Hughes was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.