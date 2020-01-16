Drive-by shooting sends one person to the hospital in Midland

Police in Midland are investigating after a driver was shot by another driver on Wednesday night.

According to the Midland Police Department, their officers were called to the 3600 block of West Wall Street at 10:21 p.m. for a gunshot victim.

When police arrived they found that a driver had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

An investigation revealed that the driver was traveling along Bankhead Highway when they thought their vehicle blew a tire.

When the driver stopped in the roadway another driver drove past and began shooting.

The suspect shot at the victim's vehicle several times and hit the victim once.

Police say the victim is in critical but stable condition at Midland Memorial Hospital.

No descriptions have been released of the suspect or their vehicle.