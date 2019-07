An accident Saturday afternoon left one man dead.

The accident happened on Big Spring Street under the Front Street underpass, according to a press release from the city of Midland.

Authorities believe a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado High County truck was driving on Big Spring Street when it crashed into one of the bridge pillars.

The driver of the truck, 33-year-old Joshua Hill, was taken to Midland Memorial Hospital where he died.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.