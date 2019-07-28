One dead following Sunday morning crash on I-20

According to Odessa Police, a Kermit man is dead following a major crash that occurred early Sunday morning in Southwest Odessa.

Around 5:30 a.m. Odessa Police responded to Interstate 20 and FM 1936 in reference to a major crash.

Investigation revealed that a black 2005 Ford F-150, was being operated by Juan Dedios Orona III, 25, of Kermit.

Police say Orona entered the westbound lanes of I-20 from the ramp, before crossing all lanes of traffic and striking the protected median barrier. The F-150 then began to roll and Orona was ejected before being struck by other vehicles.

Orona was pronounced dead on scene by the Ector County Medical Examiner. Next of kin have been notified and there were no reports of any other injuries.

Police say investigation into this crash is ongoing.

