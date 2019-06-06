One dead after severe storms pass through south Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - At least one person is dead after a severe storm passed through south Louisiana.

A radar image captures the height of the storm that passed over south Louisiana Thursday, June 6. (Source: WAFB)

East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor Sharron Weston Broome confirmed the death during a press conference Thursday. Officials say the victim was found drowned in a vehicle. It happened at the entrance ramp on I-10 at Chippewa.

Injuries have been reported as well.

Several people were hurt after the storm caused damage to the Exxon facility.

RELATED: Potential tornadoes cause damage to homes, businesses in south Louisiana

Downed trees and power lines caused road closures and outages. Some residents have reported damage to their homes due to downed trees.

The St. George Fire Department responded to 31 calls between 8:20 and 10:30 a.m. in relation to the severe weather. For comparison, the department says they usually respond to about 26 to 28 calls in a 24-hour period. Most of the calls were for flooded cars or homes and limbs in the road. The department says they are not aware of any injuries reported in their area due to the storm.

The storm pushed out of the area around noon, but this is not the end. Another round of rain is in the forecast for Friday.

Copyright 2019 WAFB via Gray Television, Inc. All rights reserved.