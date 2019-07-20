One dead after Friday night crash in Midland

The following is a press release from the City of Midland:

On Friday, July 19, at approximately 2150 hours, Midland Police Department and Midland Fire Department were dispatched to the 300 block of N. Big Spring St in reference to a crash involving injuries. A brown 2009 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Lorenzo Leon, was traveling northbound in the inside lane on the 300 block of N. Big Spring. For unknown reasons, Leon crossed into the inside lane of southbound traffic. A 2017 Ford F-250, was travelling southbound in the inside lane. Due to Leon crossing into oncoming traffic, a head on collision occurred. Leon was pronounced deceased as a result of the injuries due to the crash. Alcohol is believed to be a possible factor. The investigation is ongoing.