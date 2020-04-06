Premature one-day-old girl dies from coronavirus complications in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - A one-day-old girl has died from complications due to COVID-19, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner Beau Clark.

Clark says a pregnant mother was admitted to a Baton Rouge hospital on April 1 with COVID-related symptoms, including shortness of breath and fever. She was placed on a ventilator and tested positive for COVID-19.

The mother went into pre-term labor and delivered her daughter prematurely at 22 weeks. The baby did not survive, Clark says.

Clark explained that the child has not tested positive for COVID-19, but the hospital is working to confirm the results of her test. He and the state’s epidemiologists agree this is a COVID-related death.

“Had the mother not had the symptoms and been on a ventilator, she may not have gone into pre-term labor,” he said during a Facebook live on Monday.

The CDC has yet to determine if COVID-19 can be transmitted vertically, that is, transmitted directly from the mother to her baby during the period immediately before and after birth.

This is the first reported case like this in Louisiana; however, Clark says there are other similar cases across the country.

“We should all pay attention to the quarantine, the stay at home order, and social distancing," Clark says. “We can all be affected by this."

He says social distancing becomes “very, very important” when caring for your newborn or a pregnant mother.

