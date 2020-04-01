FIRST ON CBS7: One in custody following deadly shooting in West Odessa

One person is dead following a shooting Wednesday night in West Odessa, according to Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis.

Sheriff Griffis said one person is in custody. The incident started as a family dispute that turned deadly when a person shot the unnamed victim in the chest, according to the sheriff.

The shooting happened off Yealonda avenue off of Dunn around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

The investigation continues, according to the sheriff's office.

More information will be added to this article as it is released by authorities.