One West Texas city just got a little more brighter

One city in West Texas just got a little more brighter right in time for the holidays.

The Tall City had their annual Christmas Tree Lighting at Wadley Baron Park, on Saturday evening.

The over 16-foot tree, which had red bow ornaments will light up Midlands sky during the holiday season giving residents a chance to see christmas lights and decorations.

The City of Midland wants to remind people of the annual christmas parade this upcoming Saturday, December 14th.

Mayor Jerry Morales said this year's theme is Aloha Christmas for the parade.

“The city council and the citizens of Midland want to come together and celebrate this great holiday. It is great to be able to have a good year, give thanks to all that we have had this year and we are looking forward to the year 2020,” said Mayor Morrales.

The Mayor said people in the Tall City can look forward to 2020 for when the tree lighting will return to the new Centennial Park.

