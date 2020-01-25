One West Texas church celebrates a major milestone

One church in the Permian Basin is celebrating a very special milestone.

​Grace Lutheran Church in the Tall City celebrated 90-years of serving the Basin.

The church held a little birthday party on Saturday as a kicker for a year of celebrations with different major events.

Community members had a chance to walk through the church's history and learn about future events being held in honor of their 90th birthday.

According to Sharon Burks with Grace Lutheran this was also a chance for the church to keep sharing grace with all its current and past community members.

“It started out a small church on Wall Street. Than as more people became part of the church than we were able to buy this property right here on Golf Course and built a church at first it was kind of small and it got larger. If you walk around we have a lot of services now,” said Burks.

Grace Lutheran wants to invite the community to join them at their next event which is a ‘Hymn Fest’ in early April.