Oil employees learn to perform rappel rescue

Working in the oilfields comes along with one or two hazards.

Sometimes that includes situations like hanging off the side of a building.

That’s why Odessa College’s Occupational and Safety and Health Management Department is teaching safety companies how to rappel down buildings and rescue a stranded co-worker.

The training teaches them to rappel down, clip the stranded person onto their harness and get them on the ground.

“You never know when something bad is going to happen,” Odessa College HSE Rescue Instructor Dean McCann said. “With the proper training because things can go from zero to bad in a matter of seconds.”

Training organizers say rope rescues like this are needed when scaffolds collapse or other accidents occur.

