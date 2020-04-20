Oil and Gas crash hits home for oilfield workers in the Permian Basin

Today marked one of the most tragic days in the history of the oil and gas industry as oil at one point hit negative $53.90 per barrel and finished at negative $30.70. This unprecedented decline in oil prices hit home for many people in the oil and gas industry, especially here in West Texas.

“It’s kind of hard to wrap your mind around it because no one has ever seen it before. We’ve seen the booms and busts, but we haven’t seen the booms and crashes. People have to be prepared to change and have to be willing and open to doing business differently if we’re going to remain in the oil and gas business.”

Joseph Norman worked in the industry for the past seven years and owned the oil and gas company Forty A&M LLC and became unemployed due to the crash.

“I’ve been in and out of the oil and gas industry since I was in junior high. Going out to the wells gauging tanks with my dad back in the mid 90s. Personally I’ve been in the business since 2013. That’s when we started Forty A&M which is a contract well technician business.”

The combination of people not traveling as much due to the coronavirus caused the demand for oil and gas to go down, while the supply remained near the same, add to that a decline in people buying, is all part of what caused this unparalleled drop in oil prices.

“This is unprecedented. You know to go below zero, I mean you actually have to pay someone to buy your oil. I know I’m a young person in oil and gas, but even the older fellas have never seen something like this.”

