Ohio teen makes miraculous recovery 7 months after brutal baseball bat beating

It's been a long and painful seven months for 16-year-old Marcus Bailey after his life was drastically changed in December.

Today, Marcus Bailey is smiling and slowly regaining his independence after a random attack left him with a traumatic brain injury. / Source: WTVG

Bailey was walking along Main Street in Toledo at about 8 p.m. when a group of men got out of a vehicle and attacked him with the bat he was carrying. Investigators said it was a random attack.

Marcus suffered damage to 80% of his brain as part of a traumatic brain injury.

After months of rehab, he can now walk with assistance from his mom and he's showing other positive signs of recovery.

"Not only is he saying words, he's saying sentences. He's singing words to songs. He will sing a whole song," said Shelley Bailey.

It's a recovery no one expected.

"The prognosis was as poor as you could possibly get and that he'd most likely be vent-dependent for the rest of his life," said Shelley Bailey.

Marcus is now back at home which is newly handicap accessible thanks to Union Brothers, who built a ramp for the family.

"It gives him so much more freedom and independence to be able to just come and go as he pleases," said Shelley Bailey.

While his brain continues to change and rewire, the family's love has remained steadfast. It can be felt in every word and every deed.

It's too soon to say if Marcus Bailey understands all that he's been through, but he is proof miracles happen every day.

The family still needs some help for other improvements that will help Marcus Bailey continue in his recovery. They set up a GoFundMe to help with the costs.

Terry Pearson, 18, was arrested for the assault on Marcus Bailey and pleaded guilty in May. In June, he was sentenced to eight years in prison.

