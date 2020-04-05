Ohio Amber Alert canceled after 9-year-old Columbus girl found safe

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - Columbus Police canceled the Ohio Amber Alert after the 9-year-old girl who was abducted at 6 a.m. on Sunday was found safe around 2:30 p.m.

According to police, Jazmia Barton was in a car that was taken from the 1200 block of East 21st Avenue in Columbus by an unknown suspect.

Police described Barton as 4′9″ tall, 70 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes.

She was reportedly wearing a pink coat, blue jeans, and pink socks.

The car was a dark blue or black 2004 Ford Explorer with OH plate number F391441.

Note: The photo at the top of the story is not of the actual vehicle involved.

