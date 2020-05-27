Officials still believe in Midland Space Port

With a historic SpaceX launch scheduled in Florida, CBS7 wanted to check in with the Midland International Space Port.

It’s been about a year and a half since the Midland City Council renewed the space port contract. A few months later, AST & Science moved its headquarters to Midland.

A second business park resident, Kepler Aerospace, is still in the process of moving-in across the street.

“I think for these two particular renters, we can absolutely say they’re an asset to our community,” Midland City Councilwoman Lori Blong said. “I also think maintaining our space port license costs us relatively little to move forward into the future , and we would be foolish to let it go until we see what can come out of it.”

We met with AST & Science CFO AND COO Tom Severson.

He explained that they are working on creating a network of satellites that will make it possible to have cell phone service anywhere in the world, including on planes or in the middle of the ocean.

That manufacturing will be done at the Midland Space Port Business Park and create jobs for local workers.

“Naysayers in Midland want to talk about space tourism as laughable and compare it to The Jetsons or Star Wars,” Blong said. “Before we’re ready to launch people into space, we have the opportunity to launch satellites for commercial use. That’s a viable economic opportunity that we have today.”

The Midland Development Corporation couldn’t reveal details, but said more exciting opportunities are on the horizon for the space port.