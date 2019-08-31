Officials release statements on Odessa shooting

Several officials have released statements following today's shooting in Odessa.

President Donald Trump: "Just briefed by Attorney General Barr about the shootings in Texas. FBI and Law Enforcement is fully engaged. More to follow."

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton: “I am horrified to see such a senseless act terrorize the fine people of the Permian Basin. Thank you to the courageous local and state first responders who worked quickly today to stop this evil attack. I have asked my law enforcement division and my crime victims services team to assist in any way necessary. Please join Angela and me as we pray for comfort for those who have been impacted by this violent act.”

Senator Ted Cruz: “Heidi and I are heartbroken by this heinous attack, and we are lifting up in prayer all the victims, their families, and the entire Midland-Odessa community. We are thankful for the law enforcement officers who heroically risked their lives and acted swiftly to stop the shooter and save others. Their courage helped prevent even more senseless deaths, and we honor their tireless commitment to protecting us all. We Texans are standing together tonight united against all forms of hatred and violence.”

State Representative Tom Craddick: "I commend the local law enforcement, fire departments, healthcare staff, and other first responders for their teamwork. Each of these entities came together with a swift response to keep the citizens safe. At this time, our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families."

Congressman Mike Conaway: “My heart is breaking for my hometown. While the details of this horrific shooting are still unfolding, the suspect was shot and killed by police officers. My office is in contact with local officials, and will continue to provide support in any way that we can.

“We owe more gratitude than words can adequately express to the law enforcement officials and other first responders of Midland and Odessa who acted quickly and courageously in their response to today’s events. Please join Suzanne and I as we pray for the victims and families whose lives have been forever changed by this senseless tragedy.”

State Representative Brooks Landgraf: “My family and I share the pain felt by the victims and their families. We will be here to mourn the neighbors we lost and here to help the survivors recover. West Texas law enforcement officers were exceptional on this dark day and I’m grateful for their heroism and sacrifice for the safety of our community. We will be praying with and for all whose lives have been impacted.

“As state representative, I will continue to work with the appropriate state officials to support everyone in West Texas who needs it. I’m thankful to Gov. Abbott, Lt. Gov. Patrick, Speaker Bonnen and DPS for their rapid response.”