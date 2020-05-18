Officials: SC mother arrested, charged after 14-month-old child injured in car fire on interstate

A 23-year-old woman has been arrested after investigators said she intentionally set her car on fire while her 14-month-old son sat inside.

The Columbia Police Department has charged Caylin Watson with attempted murder, first-degree arson, third-degree arson, and abuse of great bodily injury.

Investigators said the car was parked near mile marker 1 on I-126 West just after 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. Because of the fire, the child suffered severe burns on his body and is listed in critical condition at the Augusta Burn Center. Watson was also treated for minor injuries at a local hospital before she was taken to jail.

Four witnesses traveling along the highway saw the car on fire and stopped to help by either calling 911 or getting out of their vehicles to help the child.

Columbia Police officers arrived on the scene along with members of the Columbia Fire Department to put out the fire.

Watson was detained by authorities after authorities found evidence suggesting the fire was intentionally set.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division helped with processing the crime scene.

