Officials: No confirmed coronavirus cases in Odessa/Ector County as of Tuesday

Officials have shared an overview of information and preparations for coronavirus in Odessa and Ector County on Tuesday. No confirmed cases have been reported at this time.

The following comes from the City of Odessa:

At this time, 3/17/2020 3 PM, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Odessa or Ector County.

The Ector County Health Dept. has gone to appointment only and only one individual is allowed to accompany patients. They will not allow walk-ins at all. To make an appointment please call 432-498-4141.

As of now, the Health Dept. will not release the number of people tested in Ector County, they will only be releasing the number of positive cases. The number of quarantined will not be released, either.

Tests are being conducted by private labs, as well as a Public Health Lab in Lubbock. These labs are also reading the tests. The turnaround time is 24-48 hours for the Public Health Lab in Lubbock.

As far as public gatherings, City and County officials can make their own decision based on the community spread. Best practice is to follow CDC guidelines, and the CDC recommendation is to avoid gatherings of 50 or more for the next 8 weeks.

The Health Dept. is also advising nursing homes, daycares and hospitals to restrict all non-essential visits.

ORMC and MCH have decided not to cancel elective surgeries at this time.

Below is a number of the resources each hospital has:

Ventilators:

-ORMC: 12

-MCH: 42

Anesthesia Machines:

-ORMC: 8

-MCH: 20

Bi-Pap for lower level respiratory needs:

-ORMC: 7

-MCH: 14

Please keep in mind this is a very fluid situation, which could change rapidly. As it stands, the next press release will come in 48 hours.