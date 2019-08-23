Officials: Kidnapping suspect could be in Okla. or Texas

Texas County officials are searching for a kidnapping suspect who has ties to Texas and may try to flee the country.

On July 4, the Texas County Sheriff’s Department was made aware of a kidnapping involving a 14-year-old girl in Texas County. Authorities followed multiple leads and were able to find the victim and place her in protective custody.

The suspect in the kidnapping, identified as 27-year-old Diego Lorenzo-Tino, is still on the run.

He is described as a Guatemalan man, 5-foot-6, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Officials say he could be driving a silver, four-door Honda Civic.

Lorenzo-Tino was last seen in the area of Schuyler, Nebraska, but he has ties in Texas County, Oklahoma, Dalhart, Texas and Birmingham, Alabama.

Authorities say he could be attempting to flee the country.

He has also been known to use multiple aliases, including Erick Brindis, Brindis Diego Lorenzo, Erick Lorenzo-Tino, Lorenzo Diego and Brindis Diego.

Authorities say he has re-entered the country illegally after being deported in 2016.

If you have any information on where he may be, call the Texas County Sheriff’s Department at (580) 338-4000.

If you see him, do not try to approach him. Instead, contact local law enforcement.

