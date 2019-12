New details have been released after a home caught on fire in Midland on Tuesday.

According to the City of Midland, the Midland Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 3200 block of Mariana Avenue around 9:30 p.m.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire in 45 minutes. No one was at home at the time.

An investigation revealed that the fire was caused by an 'ignition of a natural Christmas tree'. The fire started on the first floor before spreading upstairs.