Officials: Businesses must submit WorkSafe Plans if they operate within Andrews County

In a news conference on Monday afternoon officials from Andrews County and the City of Andrews announced that businesses must submit a WorkSafe Plan if they plan on remaining open during the coronavirus pandemic or they could face fines.

These WorkSafe Plans mandate that businesses implement and enforce social distancing, sanitation and hygiene practices.

Business owners must fill out a form for the Plan and email it to worksafeplan@co.andrews.tx.us by noon on Wednesday, April 1.

Businesses that fail to submit a plan but remain open and operational could face a fine of up to $1,000 a day.

You can find a list of businesses that currently have WorkSafe Plans here. Businesses that are violating these orders can also be reported at that link.