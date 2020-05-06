Odessa's May sales tax revenue down 10%

The City of Odessa is seeing a lower sales tax revenue amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The City announced Wednesday that their May sales tax check was $5,761,071.69. $4,608,857.35 went to the City of Odessa, and $1,152,214.34 went to the Odessa Development Corporation.

According to a release, the $4,08,857.35 is a 10% drop from May 2019.

May's sale tax revenue is based on sales tax revenue from two months before collection, in this case, March.

The City had seen sales tax revenue for fiscal year 2019-2020 up by 33.18%.