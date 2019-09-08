Odessans walk to show support for shooting victims and law enforcement

West texans put on their best walking shoes to support the grieving Odessa community.

Courtesy: Elizabeth Moore

On Sunday night, a large group of strangers wore yellow and came together at McKinney park where began a walk to show support for families, victims and law enforcement.

The Odessans went all the way up on Crane Avenue to the victims' memorial on Sam Houston and 2nd Street.

Shoulder to shoulder, the group paid their respects to the seven victims killed in last weekend's mass shooting. Some even left new tributes at the growing memorial.