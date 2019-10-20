Odessans come together for fall festival

With temperatures beginning the seasonal drop all over West Texas the City of Odessa helped the community celebrate the season together as one.

Many people who attended the event said this is a festival they look forward to attending every year.

The City of Odessa Parks and Recreation held their 11th annual Fall Festival.

The city with the help of Chevron and many other sponsors gave community members the chance to celebrate the fall season at their annual event.

The festival was at McKinney Park and let Odessans eat delicious food, ride in hot air balloons and listen to live entertainment.

Kayleigh Dunn with Chevron said this is the perfect event to bring the community together before the holiday seasons.

“Fall is awesome in West Texas, I think we all know that. It is a really special time to come together and celebrate fall and all the activities,” said Dunn.

“It brings the community together. Odessa Parks and Recs does an incredible job at setting this up every year and we are really thankful that at Chevron we can participate,” said Dunn.