Odessan fires up his 3D printer to help ORMC

As most West Texans are stuck at home while we weather the coronavirus pandemic, some are finding ways to support nurses and doctors on the frontlines.

In fact, one Odessan is trying to help local hospitals meet their medical supply needs -- with technology.

Elias Grey had a major surgery done at Odessa Regional Medical Center back in January.

He since hasn’t forgotten all the kindness their nurses and doctors shared with him -- and that's why he is now giving back.

“i sat in my house for a month before I'm like 'man, it's time to do something.'" Grey explained. "This COVID-19 is not going away. If we think there's zero cases in Odessa, we are wrong. So, we need to protect the people that are willing to work every day and keep the sick better.“

To do this -- Grey dug around in his closet, found his 3D printer and got to work.

On one of his online 3D printer community groups, he found a template for a medical face shield.

So this week, Grey grabbed some extra filament he had laying around and started printing them.

“It takes about an hour and a half per mask,“ he said.

So far Grey has made 20 face shields in just two days, with the hopes of making as many as he can to donate to ORMC.

He also wants to help meet other needs at Medical Center Hospital and beyond.

“The need may extend past facia shields. It may be for the ventilator portions of their masks. The need is there, and the 3D printing capability is there -- we just have to connect it,“ Grey explained.

He has also made a GoFundMe to raise money for more supplies. This includes more 3D printers, so Grey can print more than just a handful of masks a day and help more nurses and doctors in West Texas.

"No matter how small you feel, you are worth it. You can help in your own way," the Odessan said.

If he is able to buy extra printers for this project, Grey wants to donate those 3D printers to local high schools after the pandemic is over.