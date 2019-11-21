Odessa woman sentenced to 90 years in prison for child sex crimes

An Odessa woman is heading to prison for almost a century after being found guilty of child sex crimes.

Amanda James. (Mugshot: Ector County Sheriff's Office)

Amanda James was on trial and charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

James and her husband were arrested in August of 2016 as part of a child porn sting operation.

When authorities searched her husband's phone they found text messages between the two where he told her that he was going to sexually assault his stepsons. He later sent a photo of the assault.

According to the Ector County District Attorney's Office, a jury found James guilty of both counts on Tuesday and on Wednesday she was sentenced to serve 45 years in prison for each count. The sentences will run consecutively.

Kortney Williams and Melissa Williams prosecuted the case. Justin Low represented the defendant.