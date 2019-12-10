Odessa woman sentenced to 80 years in prison for smothering her mother to death

An Odessa woman has been sentenced to 80 years in prison for smothering her mother to death in February of 2019, according to a news release from Ector County District Attorney Bobby Bland.

The release stated that an Ector County Jury sentenced Traci Alaniz to 80 years in prison.

The case was prosecuted by First Assistant District Attorney Lisa Borden and Assistant District Attorney Melissa Williams. Luis Chavez represented the defendant, according to the release.

March 2, 2019 article about the murder:

Odessa Police arrested and charged Traci Lee Alaniz with 1st degree murder in the death of her mother.

Last Sunday, officers responded to 1475 Brittany Lane on a medical call. When they got there, they found 81-year-old Mary Hensley dead. They also said they saw that she had cuts and bruises all over her body.

An affidavit reports Traci Alaniz's daughter Ashley, admitted to investigators she saw her mother hitting her grandmother several times over the past few months.

Ashley said Traci slapped Hensley on several occasions and caused the skin to come off her arms by digging her fingernails into her skin. She also admitted she didn't report the abuse to law enforcement.

On March 1st during another interview with police, she confessed she hit Hensley in the mouth and then put a pillow over her face until she stopped breathing. She told the detective, "I killed my mom."

Ashley was charged with failing to report abuse.

As of Friday afternoon, Traci was behind bars in the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.