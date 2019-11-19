Odessa woman searching for lost locket containing her sister's ashes

An Odessa woman is losing her sister all over again, after a piece of jewelry holding her remains was accidentally lost at an Odessa grocery store.

“Always in my heart” is what’s engraved on Dixie Soules’ lost silver locket. It fell off at the HEB store on 42nd street in early November.

The Odessan couldn’t help but smile when she recounted the memories she has with her sister.

“Everybody she came into contact with- they loved her. And she was just a beautiful soul,” she said.

Dixie’s sister passed away on October 21st after battling Melanoma Cancer. And just about every day since, Dixie’s carried a part of her with her wherever she traveled.

“This is the necklace that it came on. It was a heart shaped that said, ‘always in my heart’. And it had ashes of her remains in there,” she said.

It was a rainy day earlier in November when Soules walked into the bank inside the HEB off 42nd Street in Odessa. At the counter, she heard a small clank, but didn’t realize until she had gotten home that the priceless pendant had fallen off of her necklace.

“She was a big inspiration my whole life and just having her ashes in that heart meant a lot and it’s kind of devastating that she’s out there somewhere lost,” Dixie said.

Soules has called the store, but her necklace hasn’t been found. The ordeal has left her with questions that may stay unanswered.

“Wonder who has my sister, wonder what she’s doing out there on the streets of Odessa. No, she needs to be with me,” she said.

Soules said another necklace will be made from some of her sister’s ashes by Darlington Crematory in Montana. But just as any loving sister can imagine, Dixie wants the other remains of her sister to be safe and sound in her possession.

Any community member who has come across the locket can turn it in to the HEB store.