Odessa woman granted clemency by President Trump visits the White House

An Odessa woman who was granted clemency by President Trump last month paid a special visit to the White House this week.

Crystal Munoz, along with three other women, met with Trump in the Oval Office to thank him and receive signed copies of their clemency documents.

Kim Kardashian West and Alice Johnson who have been advocating for early releases like these cases were also in attendance.

Munoz served 12 of the 20 years she was sentenced to prison on a drug conspiracy charge before being released in February.