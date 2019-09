A 45-year-old Odessa woman died Monday afternoon in a house fire in South Odessa.

According to Odessa Fire Rescue, they responded to a structure fire in the 1300 block of Boatwright.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s office and OPD.

Neighbors tell CBS7 that this home and several others are all owned by the same family.

No further information is available at this time.