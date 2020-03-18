Vietnamese woman in Odessa claims she was discriminated against amid Coronavirus outbreak

Diem Quach, a Vietnamese woman who lives in Odessa, claims she was discriminated against after walking into the Walmart on John Ben Shepperd Pky all because the coronavirus originated in China.

Quach claims an older man pulled out his phone to record her as she was walking to the checkout line.

"It started today when my daughter and I went out to Walmart getting what we needed," Quach said. "And having all those people giving us hate looks, I felt scared and angry after having this man pull out his phone. We're just trying to stay safe as much as everyone else is and we are just as scared as everyone else is with this coronavirus."

