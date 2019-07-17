FIRST ON CBS7: Odessa teen arrested for spitting in Arizona Tea bottle and putting it back on shelf

Odessa Police arrested a 15-year-old boy for spitting in an Arizona Tea bottle and putting it back for someone else to drink.

An officer wrote in a sworn affidavit that he was dispatched to the Albertsons on North County Road West Monday night.

He says he watched security camera video with the asset protection officer and saw the teen pick up the drink, put his mouth on it, then put it back.

The affidavit goes on to say the teen told the asset protection manager before the police officer arrived that he spit in it.

The police officer says the teen repeatedly told him that he took a drink of the tea, then put it back, because it was "gross."

He's charged with tampering with a consumer product, which is a second degree felony.

He's being held in the Ector County Youth Center.