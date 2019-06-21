Two from Odessa arrested in San Antonio for human trafficking of a teen runaway; One from Pecos still wanted

San Antonio Police say they discovered a 14-year-old runaway girl from Odessa Thursday in a downtown hotel room. Detectives say she's a trafficking victim.

Officers arrested 35-year-old Eric Allen McConal, 35, and 30-year-old Vanessa Nicole Arriaga. Both are from Odessa according to arrest records. They're still looking for 38-year-old Erek Randell Brown who is from Pecos.

Investigators say they also found an AR-15 rifle and illegal drugs in the room.

According to an affidavit, Arriaga at first told police the 14-year-old girl was a relative. The teen also told police Arriaga was her legal guardian. But, when police took the girl to the juvenile detention center, they figured out she was a runaway from Ector County.

The affidavit also says the girl told police she first met Arriaga in a "trap house" in Odessa where drugs were being sold.

Arriaga introduced the girl to Brown, and the two "groomed her to change her clothes and appearance to be presentable to 'party in San Antonio,'" according to the affidavit.

In the affidavit, McConal told police that Brown was a pimp who brought the women from Odessa so they could "party" together.

McConal is in the Bexar County Jail without bail. Arriaga's bail was set at $42,000 according to jail records.