Mass shooting witness recounts evacuation, officers shootout with gunman

West Texan Ethan Baeza was evacuated from Cinergy, and witnessed law enforcement officers exchange gunfire with the mass shooter.

It started out as a normal Saturday for Baeza, who decided to catch a movie with his mother and brother at Cinergy.

“Thirty minutes into the movie, officers from the Midland Police Department and S.W.A.T walk in into the room with guns and stuff like that asking us to evacuate the building,” he said.

Baeza and his family held each other’s hands and ran out of the movie theater, ending up in the field behind Cinergy.

“Once we get to the field, that was behind Cinergy, we hear gunshots. Everybody drops to the floor at that moment. We just hear gunshots and we just pray and grabbing hands, and we just pray that everything’s going to be okay and you hear kids crying,” he said.

A few seconds later, Baeza said he realized what happened.

“The mail truck that the shooter was in impacts another police officer that was covering for us. As they were impacting, he impacted the police officer, and that’s when they exchanged shots,” he said.

The west Texan said it was a scary scene to watch from the middle of the field. After the gunshots ended, another community member said “let’s go get to the building” in the video Baeza recorded.

“We are asked to get up and running back to the building. At that time, we don’t know if the shooter is killed, or if there’s a second shooter. So as I’m recording, I just hope I don’t get shot through my back,” Baeza said.

The group of west Texans was made up of families with children and a woman in a wheelchair. Baeza said the group made it back inside the theater.

Baeza said the community members will be scarred with the memory of that Saturday.

“When we go out to the to do regular things, when we go out to the store, to church, to fun activities, it’s going to change our life. We’re still going to have that fear within us,” he said.

The west Texan added that he is thankful for the law enforcement officers who intervened in the situation.

“I want to thank the first responders. Because if it wasn’t for them, we probably wouldn’t have been here today. And before they shot him, shot the shooter, they stopped him from getting to us. We don’t know if he still had intentions to kill but if it hadn’t been for the first responders, he might have,” he said.