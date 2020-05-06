Odessa seniors recognized for earning College Board scholarships

Ector County ISD announced on Wednesday that two of its seniors have earned College Board Opportunity Scholarships.

According to ECISD, Permian High School seniors Samantha Delgado and Sydney Anglin both received $1,000 in scholarships.

The two Panthers are among 4,000 students of the Class of 2020 who earned $3.6 million for participating in the College Board Opportunity Scholarships program.

“Permian High School and ECISD congratulate Sydney and Samantha,” said Advanced Academics Services Director Omega Loera. “These students demonstrated the importance of college planning by taking one or more of the six steps laid out in this first of its kind scholarship program, and those efforts were rewarded. Planning and preparation are tools every student can use to achieve their goals. We encourage all high school juniors to sign up for these scholarships and begin qualifying for invaluable aid during these challenging times.”

To qualify for the Complete Your Journey $40,000 College Board Opportunity scholarship drawing, participants

completed these 6 college planning steps:

1. Build Your College List: Students get started by exploring colleges they’re interested in (700 Build Your College List scholarships, each worth $500)

2. Practice for the SAT: Students use Official SAT® Practice on Khan Academy® (1,500 Practice for the SAT scholarships, each worth $1,000)

3. Improve Your Score: Students show how practice pays off by improving their scores (150 Improve Your Score scholarships, each worth $2,000)

4. Strengthen Your College List: Students make sure their list has a mix of reach, match, and safety schools (300 Strengthen Your College List scholarships, each worth $500)

5. Complete the FAFSA: Students fill out the free government form to apply for financial aid (800 Complete the FAFSA® scholarships, each worth $1,000)

6. Apply to Colleges: Students apply to the colleges they want to attend (500 Apply to Colleges scholarships, each worth $1,000)