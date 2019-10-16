Odessa school holds pep rally for principal diagnosed with breast cancer

Students at Ireland Elementary held a pep rally on Wednesday morning to honor their principal who was recently diagnosed with stage one breast cancer.

The event was organized by teachers at the school who wanted to honor Katy Ochoa. Ochoa was diagnosed a week before the school year began.

Ochoa says that the pep rally meant a lot to her.

"I feel loved, I feel appreciated and just supported; I mean it's always a journey and a challenge when you come up with a breast cancer diagnosis, but they've remained positive, I'm remaining positive, and just that environment makes it that much easier for me to fight," said Ochoa.

Ochoa says that a yearly mammogram helped to catch the cancer early.