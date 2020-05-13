Odessa resident's home invaded by bees

As the weather gets warmer bees help pollinate spring flowers. But bees also become potential threats.

Odessa home owner Adrian Chacon says he's battling bees who've invaded his property.

"Out of nowhere some bees just started hovering over my daughter's head," Chacon said. "I shooed them away then they came and attacked me and headbutted me. Just out of nowhere I was surrounded by a bunch of bees and that's never happened to me before. So I just had to jump the fence, grab my daughter and I ran and threw her inside."

Adrian Chacon, his wife, two kids, along with his dog have all been stung.

Chacon found bees scattered all throughout his house and have even had problems sleeping in their own home.

"I was waking up throughout the night just slapping my face. It's been going on since Saturday and I've just been feeling itchy. And my arms are getting better now but they looked like Popeyes forearms from being so swollen."

Beekeepers were finally able to help Chacon and his family and found where the bees were coming from.

"Animal control finally called me and said, 'we're going to help you out.' I told them my neighbors house might be the one that has it. He's got a bunch of bees in the back yard and that's where they were coming from."