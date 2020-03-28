Odessa resident starts petition demanding better communication and transparency from local leaders

An Odessa woman launched an online petition on Change.org Saturday, demanding that local leaders communicate better and be more transparent during the coronavirus pandemic.

The petition is specifically aimed at Odessa Mayor David Turner, but Lindsey Clark also names County Judge Debi Hays in her description.

"Mayor Turner directs questions to the Health Department," Clark wrote.

"The Health Department says they have not been given permission to speak by County Judge Hayes.

"When Judge Hayes finally spoke, she couldn't answer basic questions and appeared very combative.

"We've heard from Mayor Turner twice (once in a joint press conference with Mayor Payton) before today and yesterday was the first time we've heard from Judge Hayes."

Mayor Turner spoke exclusively with CBS7 Saturday by phone about placing tighter restrictions Monday on public retail spaces where people interact closely.

Judge Hays held a hastily called news conference Friday evening after announcing the first positive case of coronavirus on the Ector County Facebook page.

Clark ends her petition by saying, "The citizens of Ector County deserve better from our elected officials. People aren't taking this seriously because they are not taking it seriously and we will have more cases of COVID19 as a result. Saying "I don't know" or "I'll find out later" is not acceptable. Deferring to someone else is not acceptable. We deserve to be informed about what is taking place in regard to public health."



